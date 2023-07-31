Episode 245: Chef Matt Daughaday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Matt Daughaday has worked in some of the best kitchens in St. Louis, from Niche to Taste to opening his own restaurant Reeds American Table.

His newest endeavor is making a splash in the St. Louis dining scene. He is now the executive chef for 21c Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, a brand new hotel in the former YMCA building on Locust. The main restaurant Idol Wolf is now open, bringing a tapas-inspired restaurant to the heart of Downtown.

We sat down with Matt ahead of the grand opening to talk about the menu, the art-focused hotel and the mentality that he’s always learning and growing as a chef.

Idol Wolf is now open, with the hotel and café opening on August 8.

