Dog owners accused of abandoning dogs to die in Fairview Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two dog owners who were accused of leaving their dogs to die in Fairview Heights.

Officials say on Thursday, May 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m., they responded to a call for a suspicious odor inside a house in the 900 block of Salem Place. When officers searched the house, they found two dead dogs locked in a kennel.

Police determined when Amber Strickland, 34, and Sean Flynn, 49, moved out, they had allegedly left their dogs in the house alone for over a month.

A warrant has been issued to both individuals

