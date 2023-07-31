Surprise Squad
Dog owners accused of abandoning dogs to die in Fairview Heights

Police are looking for two dog owners who were accused of leaving dogs to die in Fairview...
Police are looking for two dog owners who were accused of leaving dogs to die in Fairview Heights.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two dog owners who were accused of leaving their dogs to die in Fairview Heights.

Officials say on Thursday, May 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m., they responded to a call for a suspicious odor inside a house in the 900 block of Salem Place. When officers searched the house, they found two dead dogs locked in a kennel.

Police determined when Amber Strickland, 34, and Sean Flynn, 49, moved out, they had allegedly left their dogs in the house alone for over a month.

A warrant has been issued to both individuals

