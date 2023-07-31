Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Huntington Beach, California has been charged in the crash that injured several people at Lake of the Ozarks last weekend.

According to online court records, 47-year-old Adam Ramirez is charged with two counts of BWI resulting in serious physical injury and five counts of BWI resulting in physical injury.

Ramirez was driving a boat around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened when the boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house, then overturned, throwing everyone out.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ramirez was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and troopers were able to talk to him about the crash there.

The trooper asked Ramirez if he had been drinking at the time of the crash Ramirez said yes, and when asked how much, Ramirez told the trooper, “I couldn’t tell you.”

According to the PC statement, troopers talked with other people on the boat, and they said the boat was traveling around 50 and 60 miles per hour when limited to 30, consistent with the crash scene.

According to court documents, several of the people in the boat suffered broken bones and puncture wounds as a result of the crash.

According to medical records obtained by the highway patrol, Ramirez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185% on the day of the crash.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand.
Man killed in shooting in north St. Louis
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri

Latest News

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a liquor store in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.
Liquor store catches fire early Monday morning in Alorton, Il.
gavel generic
Missouri laboratory owners to pay millions in settlement of civil fraud claims
A section of Grand Boulevard is closed near the Fox Theatre after part of an old building began...
Grand Blvd. closed in Grand Center due to debris from building
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a liquor store in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.
Liquor store catches fire early Monday morning in Alorton, Il.