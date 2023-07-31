Surprise Squad
$27.6 million federal funding investment going to MetroLink

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones was joined by other Missouri and Illinois political leaders in welcoming DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones was joined by other Missouri and Illinois political leaders in welcoming Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to the region on the 30th anniversary of MetroLink.

Buttigieg announced $27.6 million in DOT federal funding for MetroLink through the Federal Transit Administration emergency relief funding. This funding will go toward repairing MetroLink following severe flooding from July 2022 that damaged MetroLink’s transit system.

“Last summer, the Metro-East tragically experienced severe flooding that destroyed essential components of the public transit system that Illinoisans rely on to travel around the St. Louis region.  I fought to ensure that MetroLink would have access to the necessary federal emergency relief funding to rebuild and continue to serve its riders,” said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL).  “I’m grateful that my colleagues and I’s efforts yielded $28 million in federal funding to address the damages.  With this federal support, MetroLink will bounce back.”

