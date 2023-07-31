1 person killed in fatal crash on I-255 near Columbia, Ill.

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 255 near Columbia Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on southbound I-255 at mile marker 5. A car struck the back of a SEMI near Columbia. The driver of the car was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Fire responded to the scene.

