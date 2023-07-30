Surprise Squad
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge

A 68-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after being shot while driving.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 68-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after being shot while driving.

Police say the woman was driving on Natural Bridge Boulevard near North Taylor at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

That’s when someone shot into her car. She suffered a graze wound on her forehead.

Two children and another adult in the car were not injured.

Police have not released information about possible suspects.

MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing
St. Louis Archdiocese takes on gun violence during summit
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing
