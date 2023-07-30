Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 68-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after being shot while driving.
Police say the woman was driving on Natural Bridge Boulevard near North Taylor at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
That’s when someone shot into her car. She suffered a graze wound on her forehead.
Two children and another adult in the car were not injured.
Police have not released information about possible suspects.
