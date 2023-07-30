Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was struck by a car and killed near the Gravois Bluffs Plaza Saturday.

Police responded to a call for a person struck at 1:36 p.m. Saturday at the 100 block of Gravois Bluffs Circle in Fenton, Mo.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been hit by a car. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was crossing the parking lot when she was hit by the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is an active investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

