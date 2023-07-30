Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat and storms
Lowering humidity and seasonal temperatures
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated

Latest News

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
Shooting generic
Suspect in custody after shooting at officials
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand.
Man killed in shooting in north St. Louis