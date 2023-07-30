Suspect in custody after shooting at officials

Surprise Squad
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after shooting at police and resisting arrest Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 7:42 p.m. in the 3600 block of Bates. Officers responded to a call where they heard a gunshot and saw a 38-year-old woman running towards them out of a car screaming “He just shot me”.

Police saw a 39-year-old man exiting the drivers side of the car and ordered him to drop his weapon, but the suspect refused and fired shots and the officers, according to officials. Both officers returned fire, and the suspect ran from the area.

Officers chased after the suspect, but they lost sight of him in the 5500 block of Tennessee. They tended to the victim until EMS arrived, and she was later sent to the hospital where she was labeled in critical stable condition with a gunshot wound to her right arm and back.

More officers responded to the area and started to search for the suspect. Officials later found him in a backyard, and ordered him at gunpoint to drop his weapon. The suspect complied, but he refused to surrender and was taken into custody after being tased.

No officers or suspect were hurt during this incident.

