St. Louis Archdiocese takes on gun violence during summit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese took on the topic of gun violence this weekend.

The archdiocese hosted a summit on Saturday on the many ways that gun violence impacts families in St. Louis. That includes families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

During the summit, attendees also heard from an ATF agent who helped students during the shooting at CVPA high school last fall.

He spoke about his efforts to evacuate students from the building.

The archdiocese said the goal of today’s gun violence summit was to encourage local Catholics to get involved in efforts to make communities safer.

