Severe Threat Over, Quiet Weather Overnight

Severe Weather Threat Has Ended

Cooler & Less Humid Tomorrow

High Temperatures Around Average Through Wednesday

Here’s What’s Next. Temperatures will be cooler through the first half of the work week now that a cold front has moved through the area. While there is at least a 20% chance of rain & storms every day, there are no obvious signs of anything widespread or severe at this time. We heat up again on Thursday but that heat should be brief as another cold front comes through and knocks the temps back down again for Friday.

