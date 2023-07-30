Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing

The Metropolitan Sewer District wants your feedback on its proposed rate increases.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metropolitan Sewer District wants your feedback on its proposed rate increases.

MSD hosted a public hearing on Saturday at the O’Fallon Park Rec Plex.

The agency is asking for a rate increase starting in July of next year. It would include additional money for dealing with stormwater.

Officials say more flooding is just one of the problems they are seeing.

The rate increase would cost the average MSD residential customer an extra $25 a year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat and storms
Severe Threat Over, Quiet Weather Overnight
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis
Lemay shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects open fire in South County neighborhood
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-70 in St. Charles
Man identified after fiery, fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-70 in St. Charles
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region

Latest News

St. Louis Archdiocese takes on gun violence during summit
St. Louis Archdiocese takes on gun violence during summit
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing
MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing