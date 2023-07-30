MSD seeks feedback on rate hike during public hearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metropolitan Sewer District wants your feedback on its proposed rate increases.

MSD hosted a public hearing on Saturday at the O’Fallon Park Rec Plex.

The agency is asking for a rate increase starting in July of next year. It would include additional money for dealing with stormwater.

Officials say more flooding is just one of the problems they are seeing.

The rate increase would cost the average MSD residential customer an extra $25 a year.

