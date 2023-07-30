Man killed in shooting near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis Saturday, according to police.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand. The man was shot in the head and was listed as unconscious and not breathing. A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.