ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Loop Trolley is up and running Sunday after being shut down due to the high heat index and rising temperatures.

Operations will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On July 27, the Loop Trolley was shut down due to the extreme heat. The trolley cars were not air conditioned, and it was too dangerous and uncomfortable to operate.

