Crews respond to early morning church fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to a church fire early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported the fire around 5 a.m. in the 4200 block of Shaw. There was heavy fire reported on the first and second floors. There was initially a report of persons trapped inside but a search came out negative.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb & Arson Task Force responded.

