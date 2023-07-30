Surprise Squad
Back to School Expo to be hosted at America’s Center next Sunday

It’s almost time for back to school in St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s almost time for back to school in St. Louis.

For many students in the area, the first day of class is about three weeks away. And one of the biggest events to get kids ready for school is happening next weekend at the America’s Center.

The Back-to-School Expo is next Sunday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can get free school supplies, hair cuts and vaccinations. Parents can learn about transportation and get school registration information.

