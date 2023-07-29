Surprise Squad
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren is reporting 83,320 people without power in Missouri and 7,401 people without power in Illinois following severe storms that are moving through the region.

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren Missouri is reporting:

  • 3,767 in Franklin
  • 6,080 in Jefferson
  • 2,416 in Lincoln
  • 18,000 in St. Charles
  • 1,906 in St. Francois
  • 47,252 in St. Louis County
  • 6,605 in St. Louis City

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren Illinois is reporting:

  • 4,240 in Madison
  • 601 in St. Clair

