Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren is reporting 83,320 people without power in Missouri and 7,401 people without power in Illinois following severe storms that are moving through the region.

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren Missouri is reporting:

3,767 in Franklin

6,080 in Jefferson

2,416 in Lincoln

18,000 in St. Charles

1,906 in St. Francois

47,252 in St. Louis County

6,605 in St. Louis City

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren Illinois is reporting:

4,240 in Madison

601 in St. Clair

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.