Senate approves Josh Hawley’s legislation to compensate radiation exposure victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill sponsored by Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to provide financial compensation to area residents exposed to radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project, cleared its first hurdle when it was passed by the senate Thursday on a vote of 61-37. The legislation took the form of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.

“This is monumental,” said Missouri Representative Tricia Byrnes of Wentzville.

Byrnes and Representative Richard West, also of Wentzville, sponsored resolutions this year urging the state to press federal officials to compensate victims of exposure to nuclear weapons program waste.

Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in downtown St. Louis processed uranium for the Manhattan Project and subsequent nuclear weapons program from 1942 to 1957. The uranium processing was then moved to the site of the Weldon Spring Ordnance Works in St. Charles County, where it operated from 1957 to 1966. The location later became an EPA Superfund site.

Dawn Chapman and Karen Nickel founded the community group, Just Moms STL, more than a decade ago out of concern for the risk posed by radioactive waste and to call for it to be cleaned up.

Recently the group released 15,000 pages of government documents never seen by the public before, some dating back to 1942. The documents showed contamination was more widespread than previously known and that the federal government failed to take action to protect the community.

“And no one can take that away that these documents were factual, and it gave our senator the basis he needed, the proof he needed, to show that we’ve been hurt, and we’ve been hurt for a long time,” said Nickel.

Hawley’s legislation would amend the Federal Radiation Exposure Act, which compensates federal workers exposed to radiation who develop cancer. The law lists the cancers and diseases covered by the act.

“Karen and I get 20 to 30 messages a day and we have for the past 10-plus years of people that are sick and dying. And we’ve lost people and I can put faces to those cancers,”

Republican congresswoman Ann Wagner, whose district includes the Weldon Spring Superfund site, released this statement about the legislation.

“I proudly supported the House passed NDAA that included historic raises for our troops, gives our military the resources needed to stand up to China and Russia, as well as my amendment to stop the scourge of human trafficking. Now that the Senate has passed their own version of the NDAA, House and Senate leaders will need to reconcile the differences between the bills before it can become law. The St. Louis area was significantly impacted by our country’s WWII nuclear program, and I will continue to advocate for those affected by it.”

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush’s office also released a statement.

“The Congresswoman has long been committed to holding those responsible accountable and for pushing for the immediate clean up. She supports the actions coming out of the Senate, and plans on pushing a separate, stronger standalone piece of legislation through the House. Furthermore, the Congresswoman and our team are working to explore further avenues, because while Hawley’s legislation is step toward providing desperately needed relief, more is needed.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.