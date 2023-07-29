Surprise Squad
Non-profit aims to deliver 10,000 meals for National Lasagna Day

Lasagna Love provides people with a way to give and receive.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A non-profit looks to spread the love, and the lasagna, by delivering meals Saturday for National Lasagna Day.

Those receiving lasagnas include individual families, first responders, homeless shelters, food banks, retirement homes, Ronald McDonald Houses and more.

The organization Lasagna Love was created by Rhiannon Menn in 2020 and was initially a way to stay safely connected with her neighbors during the coronavirus shutdown. Now, it is an international movement. The organization of more than 45,000 volunteers spans all 50 states, Australia, and Canada. Together they have delivered 350,000 lasagnas to 1.5 million individuals, including 876,000 children.

Lasagna Love set a goal in 2022 to deliver 10,000 lasagnas, enlist 1,000 new volunteers and raise $100,000 on National Lasagna Day. The goal was achieved, and they decided to make 2023 another record-breaking year.

“For us, lasagna is more than just a meal. Lasagna represents a symbol of hope, home-cooked with love, and hand-delivered with dignity and respect,” Menn said. “No matter the reason for the need, Lasagna Love is devoted to feeding families, spreading kindness, and strengthening communities.”

