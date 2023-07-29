Surprise Squad
Man, dog killed in overnight St. Louis Co. hit-and-run

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Overland that resulted in the death of a man and a dog early Saturday morning.

St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 2400 block of Ashby Road for a call for a pedestrian struck at 1:50 a.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man and a dog on the ground. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking his dog on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle left the roadway and ran them over. The vehicle that hit them left the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact our Crimes Against Persons Detectives through the Bureau of Communications at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

