Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated

This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, set an execution date for Johnson, who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl, Casey Williamson, in 2002. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Aug. 1. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution, which is set for August 1.

Court documents state that Johnson petitioned his execution, stating it would violate the Constitution as he is incompetent to be executed. The Supreme Court of Missouri determined that Johnson failed to make the threshold required for this.

This is an ongoing story and News 4 will update it as more information becomes available.

Estate sale with large vintage Barbie collection held in Ballwin
