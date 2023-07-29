Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution, which is set for August 1.

Court documents state that Johnson petitioned his execution, stating it would violate the Constitution as he is incompetent to be executed. The Supreme Court of Missouri determined that Johnson failed to make the threshold required for this.

This is an ongoing story and News 4 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.