First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat and storms

First Alert Weather:

Excessive Heat Warning through 9pm today

A few strong or severe storms are possible this afternoon

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

Excessive Heat Warning from the St. Louis area to the east until 9pm. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90s, but due to the humidity, it will feel closer to 105° to 110°. These heat index readings are prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for the St. Louis area and locations east. Everyone else is in a Heat Advisory through 9 pm. Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the heat.

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day because of storms. While morning storms are possible, these storms will likely not impact our temperatures. Many will still feel the heat building, with the high in St. Louis around 99°. Then there is a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms and some of those could be strong to severe. Right now the severe threat is the lowest level 1 risk, but it’s best to stay alert and know that strong storms are at least possible.

The heat and humidity isn’t as extreme on Sunday and Monday, but these will still be hot Summer days with low chances for some showers and storms.

