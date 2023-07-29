Family of LaVena Johnson wants help getting gravestone changed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For nearly 20 years, a North County family has been on a crusade for answers in their daughter’s suspicious death while serving her country.

Now, LaVena Johnson’s family is asking for help getting her gravestone changed. According to her family, the Army told them LaVena died by suicide on July 19, 2005. They never believed that to be true. But paperwork from the medical examiner shows she was dead on July 18.

Besides a potential error on her gravestone, LaVena Johnson’s father said he believes her death was a cover-up. He thinks someone killed her.

