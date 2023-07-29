Surprise Squad
Family of LaVena Johnson wants help getting gravestone changed

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For nearly 20 years, a North County family has been on a crusade for answers in their daughter’s suspicious death while serving her country.

Now, LaVena Johnson’s family is asking for help getting her gravestone changed. According to her family, the Army told them LaVena died by suicide on July 19, 2005. They never believed that to be true. But paperwork from the medical examiner shows she was dead on July 18.

Besides a potential error on her gravestone, LaVena Johnson’s father said he believes her death was a cover-up. He thinks someone killed her.

Local family seeking answers after military daughter’s alleged suicide 17 years ago

