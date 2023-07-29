Surprise Squad
Estate sale with large vintage Barbie collection held in Ballwin

A giant Barbie estate sale will open in Ballwin this weekend, featuring dolls from the 1950s on.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A giant Barbie estate sale will open in Ballwin this weekend, featuring dolls from the 1950s on.

Patricia O’Brien had a passion for collecting Barbie dolls for years. After O’Brien’s recent passing, her family decided to share her love for the dolls and hold a massive estate sale featuring them.

Some dolls in the collection date back to 1958 and many special edition dolls are featured in the collection as well.

The estate sale will be held from Friday through Sunday at 15906 Forest Valley Drive, Ballwin, MO.

