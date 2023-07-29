Cardinals game delayed by severe weather
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The opening pitch for the Cardinal’s game against the Cubs is being delayed due to severe storms in the area Saturday.
The original start time for the game was 6:15 p.m. Saturday. However, this is now to be determined as the weather makes its way through Downtown.
This is a developing story; News 4 will update this as more information becomes available.
