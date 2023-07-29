Surprise Squad
1 dead in Metro East crash that shut down Hwy 50

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - O’Fallon police, fire and EMS responded to a car crash at the 8600 block of E. Highway 50 around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a white 2017 Nissan occupied by Michael Theiss III, 65, from Belleville, IL, was traveling eastbound on E. Highway 50 when it struck a blue 2014 Chevrolet van occupied by a 29-year-old male from Belleville, IL.

According to preliminary investigations, the Chevrolet van was turning left onto westbound E. Highway 50 when the Nissan struck it in the driver’s side. The driver of the Nissan, Theiss, was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported from the scene by EMS.

Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) and the Illinois State Police were called to conduct a crash reconstruction.

E. Highway 50 was closed to traffic for several hours while the reconstruction was completed.

