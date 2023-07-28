Ump Show? Cardinals’ Mikolas ejected for plunking Happ as retribution for Contreras head injury

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It all started when Ian Happ’s backswing got away from him—and ended with the St. Louis starting battery and manager Oli Marmol all leaving the game before the conclusion of the top of the first inning.

Happ’s exuberant attempt to connect with a Miles Mikolas breaking ball in the first inning between the Cardinals and Cubs at Busch Stadium Thursday night resulted in Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras getting bashed on the backside of the head with a baseball bat. After being tended to by the athletic training staff on the field, blood streaming from his head, Contreras left the game with what the team later called a “scalp laceration.”

Ian Happ hit Willson Contreras in the back of the head on the backswing here.



Contreras left the game and two pitches later, Miles Mikolas hits Happ and is ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/7yNJivbzRT — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) July 27, 2023

Although former teammates Happ and Contreras engaged in a quick hug before the catcher departed the playing surface, demonstrating no ill will on the part of the batter, Mikolas still seemed to subscribe to Hammubari’s version of the unwritten rules.

With the first pitch following the resumption of play following Contreras’ injury, the Cardinal starter buzzed Happ inside with a fastball—in front of God, the Busch Stadium crowd, and the very umpire crew that elected not to issue a warning. It’s that final piece of the puzzle that had the Cardinals so fired up when Mikolas was ejected on the following pitch for plunking Happ in the backside.

Mikolas is ejected from tonight's game after hitting Ian Happ. #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/PTv9vcz1Eo pic.twitter.com/q8u25FLeje — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 27, 2023

Happ knew the deal and took his base without protesting the obviously intentional hit-by-pitch. But the umpires convened and tossed Mikolas for violating a rule that is, actually, written down.

If the umpire deems that you intentionally hit a batter with a pitch, you’re gone from the game. That’s the rule, officially. And since everyone in the stadium seemed to understand what Mikolas was doing after the second of two inside pitches found Happ’s flesh, the umpires stuck to the letter of the law.

Of course, Mikolas did it. But he did it in a way that has been universally accepted in baseball for a hundred years.

“You have got to be kidding me,” Bally Sports Midwest commentator Brad Thompson said after Mikolas was tossed. “Have a little feel for baseball. Have a little feel for the game.”

On the surface, it seemed Thompson had a point. Even Happ seemed to understand the situation, that despite his pure intentions, he injured the Cardinals starting catcher. Plunking Happ on the rear end effectively delivers a mild message—but one still valued by some players, clearly—that Mikolas has his catcher’s back.

It’s conceivable, then, that Mikolas was penalized for his inability to execute the hit on the first attempt. When he required a second pitch to plunk Happ instead of just getting it done on the initial try, he’s asking the umpires at that point to literally turn a blind eye to what an entire stadium had witnessed.

Though their own negligence in not issuing a warning after the first inside pitch to Happ allowed the situation to escalate, the umpires stepped in after the next delivery and enforced the rule. Mikolas was ejected, with the Cardinals manager following him back to the clubhouse after briefly defending his pitcher to the umpiring crew.

The Cardinals didn’t come away looking particularly rosy from the chirping that then ensued between the dugouts. Mikolas and Jack Flaherty both gestured and shouted with furor toward the Chicago side—while several Cubs appeared to laugh off the exchange. Perhaps their superior place in both the standings and the scoreboard rendered the shenanigans as being beneath them.

Mikolas’ noble, if misguided move to defend Contreras’ honor turned out to have been a decision with nightmarish consequences for the Cardinals as Dakota Hudson followed Mikolas into the game and poured gasoline on the fire.

Though the Happ at-bat occurred with two out and nobody on base in the first inning, the Cubs ended up scoring three runs in the frame. As of this writing, Chicago leads St. Louis, 7-1.

