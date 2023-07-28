St. Louis man charged after allegedly hitting detective with car during police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged after allegedly hitting a St. Louis Co. Detective while police were pursuing him for a stolen vehicle.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Dave Hall, Jr., 31, of the 4100 block of North Euclid Avenue in St. Louis, for two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.

According to a release from St. Louis County, Hall was seen in a stolen Audi Q5 in an AutoZone parking lot on Wednesday, July 26. When officers tried stop the car inside the lot, Hall fled. A tire deflation device was deployed successfully, but Hall kept going. One of the detectives tried to deploy another deflation device inside a Walgreens parking lot when the Audi suddenly changed direction toward the detective, striking him. Hall continued to flee on Halls Ferry Road, driving into on-coming traffic and nearly striking several other vehicles while attempting to escape police. The Audi stopped near the intersection of Hall Street and Riverview Drive. An officer got out of his police car and approached the back of the Audi. The Audi then reversed directly toward the officer and nearly hit him. The vehicle then continued to flee north on Riverview Drive.

The chase ended near 9250 Riverview Drive. Two detectives tried to remove Hall from the Audi but he ignored their demands, pulled away and started kicking them. Eventually, Hall was taken into custody. The Audi was confirmed stolen out of Woodson Terrace on May 30, 2023, according to a Woodson Terrace Police report.

The detective that was hit was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Hall is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.