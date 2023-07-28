Mikolas, Marmol ejected in first inning of Cards-Cubs series opener

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Pitcher Miles Mikolas and Manager Oli Marmol were ejected from the Cardinals game against the Cubs Thursday night in the first inning.

It all started when Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras’ helmet with his backswing. Contreras immediately went down afterwards and left the game due to a head injury.

Mikolas hit Happ right below the belt with a 94-mph fastball after Contreras left the game. Second-base umpire Lance Barksdale then tossed Mikolas from the game after huddling with the umpire crew, leaving the Redbirds without its starting battery with just two outs in the first inning.

“That’s unacceptable,” Mikolas appeared to say as he walked off the mound toward the dugout.

Dakota Hudson relieved Mikolas after the ejection. Barksdale later threw out Marmol in the same inning.

The Cardinals broadcasters were perplexed by the umpires’ decision to throw Mikolas out before issuing any warnings to either team. Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray called it an “ump show” after Marmol was thrown out of the game.

The Cubs scored three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning after Contreras’ injury and the ejections.

Thursday night’s game is the first of four with the Cubs this weekend.

