Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Mikolas, Marmol ejected in first inning of Cards-Cubs series opener

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Pitcher Miles Mikolas and Manager Oli Marmol were ejected from the Cardinals game against the Cubs Thursday night in the first inning.

It all started when Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras’ helmet with his backswing. Contreras immediately went down afterwards and left the game due to a head injury.

Mikolas hit Happ right below the belt with a 94-mph fastball after Contreras left the game. Second-base umpire Lance Barksdale then tossed Mikolas from the game after huddling with the umpire crew, leaving the Redbirds without its starting battery with just two outs in the first inning.

“That’s unacceptable,” Mikolas appeared to say as he walked off the mound toward the dugout.

Dakota Hudson relieved Mikolas after the ejection. Barksdale later threw out Marmol in the same inning.

The Cardinals broadcasters were perplexed by the umpires’ decision to throw Mikolas out before issuing any warnings to either team. Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray called it an “ump show” after Marmol was thrown out of the game.

The Cubs scored three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning after Contreras’ injury and the ejections.

Thursday night’s game is the first of four with the Cubs this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argues with umpire Will Little (93) after Miles...
Ump Show? Cardinals’ Mikolas ejected for plunking Happ as retribution for Contreras head injury
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup...
US ekes out 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) high fives Lars Nootbaar after hitting a two run home...
Cardinals overpower Diamondbacks with 5 home runs in 11-7 victory
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners