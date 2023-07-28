Surprise Squad
Memphis man convicted in 2020 Jeff-Vander-Lou bar murder gets life without parole

Kennice Brock, 51, of Memphis, received a sentence for first-degree murder for the killing of...
Kennice Brock, 51, of Memphis, received a sentence for first-degree murder for the killing of Carl Netter on July 15, 2020, outside the Biker’s Corner bar at 1924 North Vandeventer Avenue.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Tennessee who was convicted last month of murdering another man outside a Jeff-Vander-Lou bar in 2020 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

According to the 22nd Judicial Court of Missouri, Kennice Brock, 51, of Memphis, received a sentence for first-degree murder for the killing of Carl Netter on July 15, 2020, outside the Biker’s Corner bar at 1924 North Vandeventer Avenue. Prosecutors said Brock shot Netter during a barbecue at the bar and that it was captured on video. Authorities said Brock then fled to Memphis.

Brock made a claim of self-defense at trial; however, on June 8, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. First-degree murder carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Brock plans to appeal this.

In court Friday, Netter’s relatives said they were heartbroken over his death. They said he was one of eight siblings and described him as someone they all counted on. “His favorite words were, ‘Put me in coach’ because he was there for us,” Netter’s youngest sister Lisa Netter said in court Friday. She thanked police, prosecutors and the courts for their handling of the case. “I feel like today, justice is served,” she said.

