Man charged for trespassing in Richmond Heights nursing home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged after police say he snuck into a Richmond Heights nursing home, walked around and started yelling.

According to an investigation by the Richmond Heights Police Department, Alfred Wallace, 30, admitted he jumped the fence of the Anthology of Clayton View nursing home around 3:30 a.m. on July 17. Wallace entered the building through an unlocked door and didn’t sign in as a visitor. He then walked around the nursing home and was heard yelling. Officers found Wallace on the second floor of the building. He told them he was aware that he was not supposed to be inside of the building.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wallace with Trespassing 1st Degree.

