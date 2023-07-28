St. Louis sports fans embrace heat with both Cardinals, City SC playing Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A scorching hot day didn’t stop tens of thousands of sports fans from flocking to the Downtown area for major sporting events in St. Louis.

The Cardinals took on the Cubs in near triple-digit temperatures and St. Louis City SC matched up against Club America at CITYPARK.

“I mean, it’s a good heat. I don’t really know what to say, it’s perfect out here,” said Benjamin Jackson.

The heat was no bother for young City SC fans Benjamin and William Jackson Thursday.

“Well, I had football practice today but it got canceled because of the heat. I think CITYPARK is a breezy enough stadium, so it shouldn’t be too bad,” said William Jackson.

While the boys weren’t worried, their mom Kristen came prepared.

“I’ve been making sure they’ve been drinking water, hitting the pool, I’ve got cooling towels in my bag in case we need them,” said Kristen Jackson.

The game against Club America started at 9 p.m., meaning it wasn’t as hot as a game in the daytime, such as the Cardinals-Cubs game at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals fans were learning what not to do, like avoiding walking too much.

They know what to do.

“Try to stay in the shade as much as we can,” said Kevin Durbin.

And eventually, accepting reality.

“I don’t really think there’s any avoiding it, to be honest,” said Taylor Durbin.

Also Downtown this afternoon, adults and kids flocked to Kiener Plaza to embrace some cool water and shade.

“Literally just playing in the water outside, always drinking water, no soda,” said Tylah Johnson.

Johnson was about to pick up her 3-year-old and said this isn’t even her last splash pad of the day.

“She’s gonna be heated. We went without her, so I’m going to take her to a splash park near our home,” said Johnson.

Back over at CITYPARK, other City SC supporters like Jackson Embrich only went outside when he needed to.

“Basically just hanging in my room to stay cool,” said Emrich.

Both the Cardinals and City SC provided fans with free water and areas where they could keep cool.

