Irate customer accused of pulling gun during argument at Jack in the Box over order in St. Louis County

ST. ANN (KMOV) -- A man is accused of pulling out a gun during an argument at a Jack in the Box in St. Ann on Saturday.

Dawaun Grimm allegedly showed the gun after he became irate and got into an argument with employees of the Jack in the Box on St. Charles Rock Road over his order. After the incident, police said they found the 36-year-old walking nearby and found a gun nearby that matched the description of the one shown during the argument. Grimm admitted to arguing with the employees, according to St. Ann police.

“There are a lot of folks working hard to make a living, taking care of their family or paying their way through school, who should be safe at work,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We need to solve our problems without resorting to firearms or violence.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Grimm with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

