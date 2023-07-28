Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Irate customer accused of pulling gun during argument at Jack in the Box over order in St. Louis County

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANN (KMOV) -- A man is accused of pulling out a gun during an argument at a Jack in the Box in St. Ann on Saturday.

Dawaun Grimm allegedly showed the gun after he became irate and got into an argument with employees of the Jack in the Box on St. Charles Rock Road over his order. After the incident, police said they found the 36-year-old walking nearby and found a gun nearby that matched the description of the one shown during the argument. Grimm admitted to arguing with the employees, according to St. Ann police.

“There are a lot of folks working hard to make a living, taking care of their family or paying their way through school, who should be safe at work,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We need to solve our problems without resorting to firearms or violence.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Grimm with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
HEAT
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Woman shot 2 men who broke into South City garage, police say
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wallace with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man charged for trespassing in Richmond Heights nursing home
Jon Bromeier, 28, died last October of a drug overdose, a demon his father said he battled for...
South County family launches non-profit “Mo Fish On” in memory of loved one lost to fentanyl epidemic
Mo Fish On Details
South County family launches non-profit “Mo Fish On” in memory of loved one lost to fentanyl epidemic
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-70 in St. Charles
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-70 in St. Charles