IDOT urges road safety, awareness amid heatwave

Buckled road
Buckled road(Valley News Live)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - IDOT wants to remind those in the Metro East to be aware of road buckles and IDOT workers fixing such issues.

“The extremely high temperatures bring the possibility of pavement failures,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, we do have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

Failures or blowouts in the road can occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling as well.

The road warning comes as the Metro has seen over 100-degree heat the past several days and as chances for strong storms to come to the area arise for the weekend.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or contacting law enforcement via 911.

