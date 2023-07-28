Fatal crash temporarily shuts down I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles shut down the highway for several hours overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight near Zumbehl Road; a congested area with lots of construction cones and lane closures due to an ongoing MoDOT project at the Zumbehl overpass. MoDOT says crews are placing girders over I-70 until 5:30 a.m. The crash involved a SEMI and a pick-up truck. News 4 is on scene trying to learn what led up to this crash.

MoDOT cameras show the truck bursting into flames shortly after the crash. The driver of that truck has been pronounced dead.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.