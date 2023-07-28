Family of boy who drowned at summer camp reaches $8 million settlement with St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County has reached a settlement with a family a year after the drowning death of their son at a park pool.

The Mister family confirmed to News 4 that they have reached a settlement with the county for $8 million. Olga and Travone Mister’s son TJ drowned at Kennedy Kids Camp, a summer camp run by St. Louis County in July 2022. The Misters have repeatedly called for accountability after their son’s death and started a foundation called “TJs story” in an effort to prevent drowning deaths from happening again.

“TJ’s drowning was an absolute tragedy and I hope that today’s settlement brings some solace to his family,” said County Executive Page in a statement. “This was an unimaginable loss.”

This developing story will be updated with more details.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.