Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Family of boy who drowned at summer camp reaches $8 million settlement with St. Louis County

St. Louis County has reached a settlement with a family a year after the drowning death of their son at a park pool.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County has reached a settlement with a family a year after the drowning death of their son at a park pool.

The Mister family confirmed to News 4 that they have reached a settlement with the county for $8 million. Olga and Travone Mister’s son TJ drowned at Kennedy Kids Camp, a summer camp run by St. Louis County in July 2022. The Misters have repeatedly called for accountability after their son’s death and started a foundation called “TJs story” in an effort to prevent drowning deaths from happening again.

News 4 Investigates: Parents still seeking change in pool regulations a year after their son drowned

“TJ’s drowning was an absolute tragedy and I hope that today’s settlement brings some solace to his family,” said County Executive Page in a statement. “This was an unimaginable loss.”

This developing story will be updated with more details.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
HEAT
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

School for Black boys coming to North City
‘I wish my sons had a space like this:’ School for Black boys coming to North City
beat the heat
St. Louis sports fans embrace heat with both Cardinals, City SC playing Thursday
Family of boy who drowned at summer camp reaches $8 million settlement with St. Louis County
Family of boy who drowned at summer camp reaches $8 million settlement with St. Louis County
film in MO
Writers, actors strike stymies Missouri’s film resurgence