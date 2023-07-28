Surprise Squad
Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen

Jose Morales, 15, is believed to be the St. Louis or Columbia area July 28, 2023.(MSHP)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teen that has been missing since Wednesday.

Jose Morales, 15, is currently missing and could be in the St. Louis area or Columbia area. According to police, he is believed to have left with his biological father.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

