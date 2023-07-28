Surprise Squad
DASH CAM VIDEO: St. Ann Police arrest man following narcotic investigation

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Ann Police deployed their Star Chase system during a pursuit and investigation into narcotics distribution.

On Saturday July 22, police say they stopped Raphael Bell, 23, for suspected distribution of a controlled substance. Police say he admitted to possessing a firearm and was requested to exit his vehicle. Body camera video then shows Bell took off and officers pursued him. They used spike strips to deflate his tires and then deployed Star Chase, a GPS tracking device that is used during pursuits.

According to investigators, he continued to weave through traffic in excess of 85 miles per hour, ignoring traffic signals. He was attempting to enter Interstate 70 heading the wrong direction into oncoming traffic when he lost control of his vehicle. He then exited his vehicle and was pursued on foot before being taken into custody.

Bell is currently charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, a Class E Felony and additional charges are pending.

“People who drive recklessly while fleeing the police undermine the safety of our streets. My office’s approach to public safety is to work with community partners to support young adults in having and making smart choices. We also will use the legal tools at our disposal to hold people accountable for actions that harm the safety of the public,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

