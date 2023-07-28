Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. (Source: WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn is healthy and fire station staff attended to them immediately when the child was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky.

This is the second baby left in a baby box at the Bowling Green Fire Department within six months and the third time this year a child has been surrendered to a baby box in the state of Kentucky.

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

Surrendered babies are generally adopted within 30 to 45 days.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December 2022 and was used in less than three months after being put in.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEAT
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
Woman shot 2 men who broke into South City garage, police say
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
LIVE: Biden signs executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
Kennice Brock, 51, of Memphis, received a sentence for first-degree murder for the killing of...
Memphis man convicted in 2020 Jeff-Vander-Lou bar murder gets life without parole
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing