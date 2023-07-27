Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis doctor, office manager accused of health care fraud

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis doctor and his office manager are accused of committing healthcare fraud.

Dr. Sonny Saggar, 55, and Renita Barringer, 50, were indicted on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of making false statements related to a healthcare matter. They each pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday.

Dr. Saggar has owned and operated several healthcare-related businesses, including Downtown Urgent Care LLC, Creve Coeur Urgent Care LLC and St. Louis General Hospital. Barringer was the officer manager of St. Louis General Hospital and was later added to the board of directions, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Dr. Saggar and Barringer conspired with others to make false statements to Medicare and Medicaid by billing for services performed by multiple assistant physicians as if Dr. Saggar had provided the services. In order to provide legal services in Missouri, assistant physicians must be supervised by a physician under a collaborative practice arrangement that restricts their ability to provide medical services and limits their practice areas to medically underserved rural or urban areas.

Dr. Saggar reportedly promoted St. Louis General Hospital as a “stepping stone” for medical school graduates who had not secured a residency and were ineligible to obtain a standard license to practice medicine, court documents state. The Creve Coeur location was not a medically underserved rural or urban area, making it ineligible for a collaborative practice arrangement, the indictment said.

The doctor and office manager allegedly recruited physicians to sign up to supervise the assistant physicians, falsely telling them they merely needed to sign blank, undated collaborative practice arrangement verification forms to fulfill their roles. The assistant physicians allegedly often did not receive training from supervising physicians. The supervising physicians were not continuously present, despite a mandate of 120 hours of clinic time together, and Dr. Saggar and Barringer discouraged assistant physicians from seeking training and supervision from purported assigned collaborating physicians, authorities said.

In January of 2022, Dr. Saggar allegedly hired a co-conspirator who had been indicted in another case to be the sole collaborating physician at the Creve Coeur location but did not tell Medicaid that the individual was performing services there.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday
Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderers walk free after witness killed
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Latest News

Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
34-year-old man in custody after boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis Hills neighborhood
BJC HealthCare workers hold Ukrainian flag in front of donated ambulance.
BJC partners with VSM Humanitarian to offer aid to Ukraine
Graphic
Robber wearing Halloween mask targets couple in The Grove parking lot
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus cut down