St. Louis doctor, office manager accused of health care fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis doctor and his office manager are accused of committing healthcare fraud.

Dr. Sonny Saggar, 55, and Renita Barringer, 50, were indicted on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of making false statements related to a healthcare matter. They each pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday.

Dr. Saggar has owned and operated several healthcare-related businesses, including Downtown Urgent Care LLC, Creve Coeur Urgent Care LLC and St. Louis General Hospital. Barringer was the officer manager of St. Louis General Hospital and was later added to the board of directions, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Dr. Saggar and Barringer conspired with others to make false statements to Medicare and Medicaid by billing for services performed by multiple assistant physicians as if Dr. Saggar had provided the services. In order to provide legal services in Missouri, assistant physicians must be supervised by a physician under a collaborative practice arrangement that restricts their ability to provide medical services and limits their practice areas to medically underserved rural or urban areas.

Dr. Saggar reportedly promoted St. Louis General Hospital as a “stepping stone” for medical school graduates who had not secured a residency and were ineligible to obtain a standard license to practice medicine, court documents state. The Creve Coeur location was not a medically underserved rural or urban area, making it ineligible for a collaborative practice arrangement, the indictment said.

The doctor and office manager allegedly recruited physicians to sign up to supervise the assistant physicians, falsely telling them they merely needed to sign blank, undated collaborative practice arrangement verification forms to fulfill their roles. The assistant physicians allegedly often did not receive training from supervising physicians. The supervising physicians were not continuously present, despite a mandate of 120 hours of clinic time together, and Dr. Saggar and Barringer discouraged assistant physicians from seeking training and supervision from purported assigned collaborating physicians, authorities said.

In January of 2022, Dr. Saggar allegedly hired a co-conspirator who had been indicted in another case to be the sole collaborating physician at the Creve Coeur location but did not tell Medicaid that the individual was performing services there.

