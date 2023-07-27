Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Robber wearing Halloween mask targets couple in The Grove parking lot

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect wearing a Halloween mask robbed a man and woman in the parking lot of The Gramophone Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a Halloween mask with long white hair attached when he approached the couple in the parking lot on Manchester around 11:40 p.m. The suspects reportedly showed a gun and told the victims to give up their belongings.

After taking the items, which included a purse and jewelry, the suspect ran off.

No other information has been released by the police. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact St. Louis police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Police search for man accused of sexually assulting child in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Latest News

Officers were dispatched to the Stop & Go at 1263 W US Hwy 90 for a reported robbery around...
Homeowner shoots attempted burglar suspects
Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree...
3 charged after East St. Louis man is found dead in Washington County, Illinois
Chef and owner Alex Henry to open new multi-concept restaurant El Molino del Sureste in South...
Owner of Mexican eatery at City Foundry to open new restaurant in South City
FILE - Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59...
Man charged for allegedly firing shots at a car on I-64 in West County