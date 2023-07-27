Robber wearing Halloween mask targets couple in The Grove parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect wearing a Halloween mask robbed a man and woman in the parking lot of The Gramophone Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a Halloween mask with long white hair attached when he approached the couple in the parking lot on Manchester around 11:40 p.m. The suspects reportedly showed a gun and told the victims to give up their belongings.

After taking the items, which included a purse and jewelry, the suspect ran off.

No other information has been released by the police. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact St. Louis police.

