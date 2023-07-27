Surprise Squad
Reparations commission holds discussion on centuries of race-based harm, next meeting in August

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis City Reparations Commission continues to get the community’s input on how to repair centuries of harm due to racism.

The group hosted its fourth public meeting Wednesday evening in North City. As part of the discussion, one of the board members highlighted the disparity in healthcare African Americans face in St. Louis.

The commission is analyzing the history of race-based harms in St. Louis. In the future, they’ll offer methods to develop and implement reparations.

The next public meeting is in August.

Mill Creek Valley’s surviving residents carry on memories of historic Black neighborhood

