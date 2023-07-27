Owner of Mexican eatery at City Foundry to open new restaurant in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef and owner Alex Henry is planning to open a new multi-concept restaurant called El Molino del Sureste in South City late this summer.

El Molino will operate as three different spaces, it was announced in a press release. During the day guests can purchase masa-based products such as tortillas and tostadas. At night, the restaurant will reopen with two different dining experiences including a dining room with large shareables and a cocktail lounge. It will be located in the 5000 block of S. Kingshighway in the Southampton neighborhood

Henry says the restaurant is inspired by southeastern Mexican cuisine and his childhood.

“The multi-concept space is a direct representation of our familial heritage. We went to Molinos every weekend as a family to get masa and made family-style meals,” says Chef Henry. “I want people in St. Louis to have a place where they have that same experience. I want it to feel like home.”

Henry is the owner of Sureste in City Foundry’s Food Hall and El Molino marks his second concept under Sureste. Guests can expect the same flavors and spices as Sureste with more commitment to corn from local farmers, a press release says.

The new restaurant is in partnership with Henry’s brother, Jeff Henry who will serve as beverage director and general manager. The bar program run by his brother will include traditional Yucatan flavors with agave and sugarcane spirits.

