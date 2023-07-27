Overnight fire destroys Ferguson laundromat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-alarm fire early Thursday morning destroyed a long-standing Ferguson laundromat.

Firefighters were called to The Laundry Basket on South Florissant Road around 3:15 a.m., where flames were seen shooting from the roof. The intensity of the fire, combined with the hot temperatures, resulted in at least ten other departments responding to help.

“It’s going to be a real loss for the neighborhood because that was the best one we had over here,” said Ronald Kemper, who lives nearby and is a customer of The Laundry Basket. “A lot of people are going to wake up upset because this place is always busy.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the owner of the business tells News 4 the fire is thought to have started in the rear of the building.

“Ferguson is just now experiencing a resurgence, there are a lot of businesses up and down this corridor,” said Kemper. “I really hope it doesn’t stay vacant, I hope they rebuild.”

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. Non-profit St. Louis First Responder Canteen was on the scene passing out water, sports drinks and snacks to firefighters. Volunteer Mary Janis estimates they went through more than a dozen cases of water over the course of several hours.

“They do have space for a small amount of water (on the trucks), but once that’s gone, that’s it,” she said. “So without us, there could be problems.”

The owner told News 4 he was planning to install new equipment next month but now plans to rebuild entirely.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.