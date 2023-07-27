Man convicted for shooting woman on I-270 in Des Peres

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 37-year-old man was convicted Thursday for shooting a woman on I-270 in Des Peres in April 2020.

Deandre Cothran, 37, was convicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cothran was in a white Volkswagon that was in the slow lane on northbound I-270 near Manchester when he fired shots toward a car to his left. The victim was hit in the right arm. Authorities say she pulled over and called 911. A short time later, Cothran’s car was spotted in the circle entrance to Mercy Hospital. Officers say they found two spent 9mm casings laying on the driver’s side floorboard and also found a 9mm handgun in a holster on the curb of the exit ramp from eastbound I-64 to Ballas Road. The shooting happened on April 24.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 6.

