Man accused of helping woman hire someone to kill her boyfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 68-year-old man is facing federal charges, accused of helping a woman hire someone to kill her boyfriend in St. Louis County.

Michael Grady was recently indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities say Victoria Williams, 65, enlisted Grady’s help to find someone to kill Charles Harris III, who was shot and killed on October 5, 2011. On August 27, 2010, authorities allege that Willaims started the process to apply for a $250,000 life insurance policy for Harris, and she asked if the policy would provide coverage if Harris was robbed and killed. During this time, she was allegedly in contact with Grady.

Harris sold suits out of his home to people he knew or through trusted referrals. Authorities allege that Williams and Grady discussed how to introduce the killer to Harris. They eventually arranged for the killers to meet Harris at his home.

After Harris was killed, authorities believe Williams contacted the insurance company to collect the money on the insurance policy with Grady’s help. She received $224,444 on February 28, 2014, and then got a cashier’s check for $110,000 payable to Grady. Williams received $175,762 from another insurance policy on April 25, 2014, authorities allege.

Williams has already been indicted in connection with Harris’ death.

