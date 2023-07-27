Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man accused of dragging woman while he stole her car in O’Fallon, Mo.

Melvin Johnson is charged with vehicle hijacking and second-degree assault
Melvin Johnson is charged with vehicle hijacking and second-degree assault(O'Fallon, Mo. PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of dragging a woman while he stole her car in O’Fallon, Mo.

Melvin Johnson is charged with vehicle hijacking and second-degree assault.

Police say the incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim got out of her car to check the trash receptacles behind a building in O’Fallon Plaza. While the woman was outside her car, Johnson allegedly got inside the unlocked car. The victim then tried to grab onto the steering wheel to stop him, but Johnson drove off and dragged the victim a significant distance. SHe suffered injuries to her arms, legs, feet and torso, police say. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Johnson later was taken into custody. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Police search for man accused of sexually assulting child in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Latest News

Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree...
3 charged after East St. Louis man is found dead in Washington County, Illinois
FILE - Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59...
Man charged for allegedly firing shots at a car on I-64 in West County
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
O’Fallon, Illinois man killed in north St. Louis crash
Marijuana microbusiness license applications open in Missouri
Marijuana microbusiness license applications open in Missouri