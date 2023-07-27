Man accused of dragging woman while he stole her car in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of dragging a woman while he stole her car in O’Fallon, Mo.

Melvin Johnson is charged with vehicle hijacking and second-degree assault.

Police say the incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim got out of her car to check the trash receptacles behind a building in O’Fallon Plaza. While the woman was outside her car, Johnson allegedly got inside the unlocked car. The victim then tried to grab onto the steering wheel to stop him, but Johnson drove off and dragged the victim a significant distance. SHe suffered injuries to her arms, legs, feet and torso, police say. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Johnson later was taken into custody. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

