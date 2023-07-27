Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes

A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)(KCRG)
By Shannon Worley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Missouri State Highway Patrol supervisory motor vehicle inspector Larry S. Conrad was sentenced to 15 months in prison Thursday for taking thousands of dollars in cash bribes.

The 67-year-old man was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $20,000 fine.

Investigators and law enforcement discovered over $7,000 in Conrad’s vehicle on Sept. 29, 2022. At his guilty plea in April, the former inspector reported accepting approximately $14,020 in bribes over at least six months before being caught.

Conrad’s primary role was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in South County, a service that comes at no cost. The former inspector admitted to accepting bribes to falsify forms and approve inspections of damaged vehicles.

Conrad pleaded guilty to one felony charge of using a facility in interstate commerce, a cell phone, to conduct bribes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning
freak accident
Investigators seek witnesses to freak accident on I-44
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Police search for man accused of sexually assulting child in St. Louis Hills neighborhood

Latest News

Deandre Cothran, 37, was convicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at or from...
Man convicted for shooting woman on I-270 in Des Peres
Graphic
Robber wearing Halloween mask targets couple in The Grove parking lot
Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree...
3 charged after East St. Louis man is found dead in Washington County, Illinois
FILE - Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59...
Man charged for allegedly firing shots at a car on I-64 in West County