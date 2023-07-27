First Alert: Heat Continues & Storm Chance Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heat Index 105° to 115°

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Heat & Storms

Saturday heat index 105° to 110°, Strong Storms Possible

This evening will be dry but hot and muggy. Even by 10pm we expect a temperature of 90 with a heat index of 97.

Friday will be intensely hot and humid with a high of 103 (record is 108 from 1930) and an afternoon heat index from 105 to 115. Be careful out there! Count on dry and mostly sunny conditions.

The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from the St. Louis area to the east due to higher humidity and thus a higher heat index. Heat index readings in these areas could climb as high as 115 Friday. The rest of our viewing area remains under a Heat Advisory, with top heat index readings ranging from 105 to 110.

Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day for either intense heat or strong storms, both are possible. There is a slight chance for showers and storms during the morning to early afternoon that could keep it cooler during the day. However, the model trend shows any morning showers and storms move out and it turns hot with a high of 99 with a heat index over 105. Then there is a higher chance for late afternoon and evening storms and some of those could be strong to severe. Right now the severe threat is the lowest level 1 risk, but it’s best to stay alert and know that strong storms are at least possible.

The heat and humidity isn’t as extreme on Sunday and Monday, but these will still be hot Summer days with low chances for some showers and storms.

