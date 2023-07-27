First Alert: Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Today & Friday for Dangerous Heat

Top Heat Index 105° to 115°

Heat Advisory Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning from St. Louis Metro Area to the East

Today & Friday will be intensely hot and humid with triple digit temperatures and an afternoon heat index from 105 to 115. Be careful out there! Count on dry and mostly sunny conditions.

The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from the St. Louis area to the east. Heat index readings in these areas could climb as high as 115 today and tomorrow. The rest of our viewing area remains under a Heat Advisory, with top heat index readings ranging from 105 to 110.

Saturday is trending slightly cooler with a low chance of rain and storms. There is a low risk that some of those storms could be strong to severe. So as of now, we are not issuing another First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s heat. But stay tuned and check back soon. If the expected cloud cover or storm chances decrease, we may have to change our current thinking.

The heat and humidity isn’t as extreme on Sunday and Monday, but these will still be hot Summer days.

